2 hours ago

The Minister for Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative, stressing that no one can halt its work.

Speaking on Metro TV on Friday, October 24, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said President John Mahama remains determined to recover state funds allegedly misappropriated by officials of the previous administration.

“ORAL has come to stay, and the President is committed to it and no one will stop it. The Attorney-General has stated that no one will hinder its work,”he said.

He described ORAL as a key component of the government’s broader agenda to promote transparency, accountability, and prudent management of public resources. The initiative, he said, aims to safeguard the national purse by retrieving funds and assets wrongfully taken from the state.

According to the minister, these measures are vital for restoring public confidence in governance and ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their stewardship.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu emphasised that ORAL is not politically motivated but focused solely on protecting the national interest.

He assured Ghanaians that the operation would be conducted within the law, guided by fairness and due process, to ensure justice is served and public funds are properly recovered.