4 hours ago

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has assured the public that investigations under Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) are advancing steadily, with a strong emphasis on building cases that can withstand the demands of criminal prosecution.

Dr Ayine gave the update on Monday, December 22, while addressing the media during the Government Accountability Series, noting that investigators are refining initial findings to ensure any charges filed meet the strict evidentiary thresholds required by law.

“The ORAL investigations are progressing well, and we are strengthening preliminary reports so that any charges we bring will satisfy the standards of proof applicable in criminal trials,” he said.

He stressed that the process is being handled with caution and precision, explaining that only cases backed by solid, credible evidence will be pursued. According to him, such an approach is critical to securing successful prosecutions and preserving public trust in the justice system.

Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) is a government initiative established to probe alleged corruption, misappropriation, and the loss of state resources, with the ultimate aim of recovering public funds. The programme relies on evidence-driven investigations to support both criminal proceedings and, where appropriate, civil recovery actions.