5 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, chairman of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, revealed that President-elect John Dramani Mahama set up the team to address corruption, citing concerns that some public officials were covering their tracks.

The five-member team, announced on December 18, 2024, will handle complaints of corruption as part of Mahama's commitment to anti-corruption efforts.

Ablakwa explained that individuals involved in major corruption scandals, such as the ambulance heist, had fled the country, while others were attempting to backdate or cover up their actions.

The team aims to collect evidence and block potential gaps in the investigation, acting swiftly on information provided by whistleblowers.