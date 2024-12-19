3 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the chairperson of the Organized Reporting and Accountability Leadership (ORAL) team, has announced that the team will not receive monthly salaries, allowances, per-diems, or fuel coupons.

In a recent Facebook post, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency emphasized that their service will not impose any financial burden on the state.

This decision reflects the team's commitment to transparency and accountability in their work.

“The ORAL Team held its first meeting at 2 pm today and has resolved to work gratis. We shall not be receiving salaries, allowances, per-diems, or fuel coupons," part of his post read.

"None of our activities will come at a cost to the taxpayer. We continue to count on your support. Let’s do this for God and Country. Ghana First," it added.

The ORAL Team, formed by President-elect John Dramani Mahama, is tasked with gathering information on acts of corruption and ensuring accountability once Mahama assumes office.

The team’s mandate aligns with Mahama’s anti-corruption agenda, which was a key feature of his 2024 campaign.

Heading the task force, Ablakwa will lead a distinguished team comprising former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Commissioner of Police Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.

Their expertise is crucial to complementing existing anti-corruption mechanisms and reinforcing institutional accountability.

Read Ablakwa's tweet below;