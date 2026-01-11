2 days ago

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, says Ghanaians should soon begin to see real financial returns from the government’s asset recovery drive under Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL).

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Dr. Ayine disclosed that preliminary calculations have already been completed to determine how much money can realistically be retrieved this year from looted state assets.

“We have developed estimates of what is capable of being collected, and very soon, within this year, funds will begin flowing into the government’s coffers. ORAL will start paying into the national purse,” he said.

While optimistic, the Attorney-General was careful not to promise that the full GH¢21 billion projected under the programme would be recovered.

“I cannot state with mathematical certainty that we will recover exactly the GH¢21 billion. What I can say is that serious work is ongoing to retrieve as much as possible,” he explained.

Dr. Ayine revealed that the recovery efforts span both local and international fronts. Domestically, his office is working closely with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to trace and secure stolen public funds.

He also disclosed the existence of a special, covert investigations team that reports directly to him and is dedicated to tracking complex financial trails linked to corruption and state losses.

According to the Attorney-General, the combined efforts of these agencies and international partners will soon translate into real money being returned to the state, underscoring the government’s commitment to accountability and the protection of public resources.