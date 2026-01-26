2 days ago

Fees for services provided by the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) are set to increase from Monday, February 2, 2026.

The adjustment follows the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations, 2025 (L.I. 2512), which require periodic reviews of fees and charges for services offered by public institutions. The revision will affect all services provided by the ORC nationwide.

Services Impacted

In a notice obtained by Joy Business, the ORC stated that the fee increase will cover its entire range of services. This includes, among others, company incorporation, business name registration, and related administrative services.

The Office explained that the adjustment is intended to ensure sustainable service delivery and enhance the customer experience across the country.

New Rates

The ORC did not specify the updated fees in the notice. However, it indicated that full details of the revised charges will be made available at all Registrar offices and published on the ORC’s official website before the new rates take effect.

The public and all service users have been advised to note the new fees and plan accordingly for any transactions scheduled after the effective date.

This development comes as part of a wider compliance effort by government institutions to align with the Fees and Charges Regulations, 2025. Last week, the National Identification Authority also announced increases for some of its services to support better service delivery.