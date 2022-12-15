1 hour ago

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said some organizations found it difficult to work with him because of his association with a lot of controversies online.

The "On God" singer admitted to Sammy Flex that certain powerful figures in Ghana's entertainment sector wanted him to falter until his Beyonce collaboration materialized.

He added that the aforementioned partnership was a heavenly favour that restored his damaged reputation as a result of commentaries from pundits and the general public.

“I’ve met companies that have told me, ‘Oh we wanted to sign you, but you had this problem, and your media people [said this and that] so they said we should forget it,” he said.

According to Shatta Wale, whenever these organizations informed him that they couldn't work with him, he would tell them it was a loss for both parties.

“I keep telling people that don’t think you’re hurting me, but you are hurting all of us. When I make money, I bring it to the table, and we all enjoy it.

"So I think those things [uncontrolled negative criticism] have to stop,” the ‘On God’ hitmaker added.

Source: Ghanaweb