2 hours ago

Following a meeting between Organised Labour and the ad-hoc inter-ministerial committee established by the President to address illegal mining, Organised Labour remains steadfast in its demands.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, September 17, highlighted that the consequences of illegal mining have led to additional requests beyond the initial demands.

“Given the serious nature of the threat we face, Organised Labour has made further demands, including: 1. Revocation of the Forest (Cessation of Forest Reserve) (Amendment) Instrument, 2023 (E.I. 234) and 2. A commitment from all political parties to sign a pact banning galamsey,” stated Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of Organised Labour.

Ansah noted that the government has requested more time to engage with stakeholders on the way forward in the fight against galamsey.

“While the government team accepted these proposals from Organised Labour, they requested additional time to consult with other stakeholders to develop a comprehensive roadmap for addressing the galamsey issue. This will also allow the government to respond to Organised Labour’s specific demands within a week,” he explained.

Joshua Ansah reiterated that Organised Labour’s initial demands remain unchanged and that timelines for action have not been altered. He warned that if a favorable response is not received by the end of September 2024, Organised Labour would proceed with its planned actions.

“We continue to rely on the support of our members and all concerned Ghanaians, urging everyone to remain resolute in our quest for self-preservation and a complete cessation of galamsey in our country,” Ansah added.