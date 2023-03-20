3 hours ago

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has asked the leadership of the party to organize an economic debate for all flagbearer aspirants.

Four people are competing for the flagbearer position of the NDC ahead of the 2024 polls.

They are former President John Dramani Mahama, Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Kojo Bonsu and one businessman Ernest Kobea.

Mr Anyidoho stated that since the general elections in 2024 is going to be on the economy, it will be prudent to the part of the party to assess all the aspirants on economic issues ahead of the internal elections.

In a tweet, Mr Anyidoho said “Since we agree the economy is facing serious challenges & the 2024 general elections will be about the economy, it would not be out of place for our great NDC to allow one live debate on the economy among the Flagbearer hopefuls in order for the larger NDC family to assess them.”

It is recalled that the National Chairman of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia recently explained that the reasons for the changes made to the leadership of the Minority in Parliament was because key topics that come up for debates lately centre on the economy, energy and infrastructure.

To that end, he said the party felt it necessary to get their best men who were on top of these issues forward.

He told journalists on Tuesday, January 24 that “The debates and the other discussions will focus on the economy so you need to put your best man in the economy forward, that is what we have done.

“We also looked at energy. These petroleum and electricity challenges and so we needed to settle on Kofi Armah Buah, our former Energy Minister to be the deputy minority leader and then the other area is infrastructure, Kwame Agbodza being our man in infrastructure should play a key role. So that generally is what informed the changes.”