4 hours ago

Orlando Pirates have officially announced the departure of Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori, citing his underwhelming performance as the reason for his exit.

The decision to release Ofori was made by the team management after carefully evaluating his contributions to the club. Despite his talent, his inability to meet performance expectations on the field led to the mutual agreement to part ways.

"While Richard Ofori's time with the Mighty Buccaneers saw moments of brilliance, his overall performance did not meet the standards we expect," the club statement on Thursday reads.

Ofori, who joined Orlando Pirates in 2020, was initially expected to be a key player for the team. However, his limited playing time and inconsistent performances led to the decision to release him when his contract expires on June 30.

During his tenure with the club, Ofori made 58 appearances and secured 29 clean sheets, showcasing his potential as a talented goalkeeper. However, his impact on the pitch did not match the club's expectations, prompting the decision for both parties to part ways.

"While we acknowledge Ofori's contributions to the team, we believe that this decision is in the best interest of both the player and the club," the statement continues.

The departure of the 30-year-old shot-stopper comes after he managed only three appearances for Orlando Pirates across all competitions during the 2023-24 football season.

The club expressed gratitude for Ofori's time with the team and wished him well in his future endeavors.