1 hour ago

Ghana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is not coming out of the treatment room anytime soon as he has still not recovered from the injury sustained on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With barely a week to the FIFA World Cup, the shot-stopper suffered an injury that kept him out of the tournament

His club side has provided an update on his injury situation claiming that he is still on the mend and will require at least one month before he recovers.

"Also on the mend is goalkeeper Richard Ofori facing up to a further month on the sidelines following a knee injury that ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup," wrote the club on their official website.

The former Wa All Stars shot-stopper has recently been plagued with injury concerns as he suffered a knee injury among others before this latest one.

Despite his injury woes, he has played ten matches this season for his side keeping five clean sheets and also featuring thrice for his side in the MTN 8 tournament.

The 29-year-old has also in the past been linked with a move to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Ofori has been playing second fiddle to Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott at the national team.