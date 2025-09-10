6 hours ago

Former Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, has cast doubt on the competence of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, insisting the trainer lacks the pedigree to lead Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup should the team qualify.

Ghana currently sits atop Group I of the African qualifiers with a three-point cushion, needing just one more win from their final two fixtures to secure a ticket to the Mundial in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

However, despite the positive results, the team’s unconvincing performances have left many critics questioning Addo’s tactical acumen.

Speaking to Wontumi TV, the veteran legislator stressed that while qualification appears within reach, the bigger concern is whether Addo has what it takes to compete against the world’s best.

“I’m sure Ghana is going to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but Otto Addo is not a coach who can lead us to the tournament,” Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said.

He further assessed Ghana’s group rivals, ruling out any late challenge from Mali, Madagascar, or Comoros.

“I see Mali as the strongest opponent in our group; unfortunately, they did not start the qualification series well. It is too late for them to secure qualification. For Madagascar, who are trailing us with 16 points, they can’t win the two remaining games.”

The Black Stars’ 1-0 victory over Mali in Accra last week has left them on the brink of qualification. Next, they face Central African Republic away before concluding their campaign with a decisive home clash against Comoros in October.