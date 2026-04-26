Osei-Owusu scores winner as Montreal beat NYCFC in MLS

Captain Prince Osei-Owusu delivered once again as his decisive goal secured a hard-fought victory for CF Montréal against New York City FC in Major League Soccer.

The Ghanaian forward, who has been in standout form, struck the only goal of the match to ensure Montreal claimed all three points in a tightly contested encounter. His leadership and composure in front of goal continue to prove vital for the Canadian side.

Osei-Owusu’s latest contribution comes just days after an impressive creative display in which he registered a hat-trick of assists, underlining his growing influence both as a scorer and provider.

The captain has now recorded six goals and four assists in just nine MLS appearances during the 2026 season, placing him among the league’s most effective attacking players in the early stages of the campaign.

Montreal will be hoping their skipper can maintain this form as they push for a strong position in the standings, with Osei-Owusu increasingly central to their ambitions.