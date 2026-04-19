5 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Prince Osei-Owusu delivered a standout performance as CF Montréalcruised to a 4-1 victory over New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer.

The 29-year-old captain was at the heart of everything good for his side, playing a direct role in all four goals. He scored once and provided assists for the other three, underlining his influence and leadership on the pitch.

Osei-Owusu’s vision and composure helped Montreal dominate the contest, as they overwhelmed a Red Bulls side that featured fellow Ghanaians Sofo Mohammed and Ronald Donkor.

The latest display adds to an impressive run of form for the forward, who has now registered five goals and four assists in eight league appearances so far this season.

His contributions continue to drive Montreal’s campaign, with the Ghanaian emerging as one of the most influential players in the league in the early stages of the 2026 season.