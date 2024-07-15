2 hours ago

Oseikrom Sikanii has finally replied to Ypee’s diss song dubbed “Parental Guidance.”

The acrimony between Ypee and Oseikrom Sikanii can be traced back to late 2023 when their relationship began to unravel publicly. Initially, the two musicians used songs from other artists to throw indirect jabs at each other.

However, the hostility soon spilled over onto social media, capturing the attention of their fans and followers.

On November 17, 2023, the tension reached a boiling point as both artists took to Snapchat, launching a virtual mudslinging match. Each accused the other of living a fabricated lifestyle of wealth and success, leaving their followers on the edge of their seats.

In “Parental Guidance,” Ypee pulls no punches, addressing the fallout and the subsequent public feud head-on.

The lyrics are laden with pointed barbs and personal attacks, with Ypee questioning Oseikrom Sikanii’s authenticity and calling out his former friend’s alleged pretensions.

Replying to the attack, Oseikrom Sikanii has emphatically stated that he sees Ypee as a nonentity.

Speaking in a self-made video, Oseikrom Sikanii mocked Ypee for being a cheap artiste who begs promoters for shows.

Watch the video below: