2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has expressed his joy after securing another domestic treble with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

The 25-year-old played a crucial role in his second season with the club, helping them clinch the league title and the FA Cup among other honors.

Bukari started and played 75 minutes in the Serbian Cup final against Vojvodina on Tuesday, contributing to the team's victory.

However, he missed the 4-1 win over Cukaricki on Saturday, during which Red Star Belgrade was presented with their league title.

In a celebratory post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bukari wrote, "Champions once again. Back to back treble winners. Alhamdulilah for everything."

Despite the recent triumphs, Bukari's future with Red Star Belgrade remains uncertain amid growing interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Austin FC.

Reports suggest that Red Star has accepted a $7 million offer for Bukari, who has two years remaining on his current contract.

This season, Bukari has been instrumental for Red Star, scoring ten goals and providing ten assists in 33 matches across all competitions.

His performances have caught the eye of several clubs, and a move to the MLS could be on the horizon.

As Bukari celebrates his latest achievements with Red Star Belgrade, fans and followers are eager to see where his career will take him next.