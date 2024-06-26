9 hours ago

Ghanaian international Osman Bukari has expressed his excitement to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Austin FC following his recent transfer from Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

The Black Stars winger completed the move at the end of May, signing as a Designated Player.

Bukari has inked a three-year contract with the Texas-based club, which will keep him at Austin FC until 2027. He is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the team’s future successes.

Upon meeting the fans for the first time, Bukari shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I am really excited to be here and I can't wait to be on the pitch. I can see amazing fans and I will be very happy to play in front of you and I hope very soon I will be on the pitch."

Discussing his decision to join Austin FC, the former Nantes winger explained, "Since last year I was thinking of playing in MLS, so when this offer came I didn’t want to say no to it. Austin is a beautiful city."

Bukari joins Austin FC after a successful tenure with Red Star Belgrade, where he contributed to back-to-back double victories.

His arrival is expected to significantly enhance Austin FC’s offensive lineup, bringing his dynamic playing style and experience to the team.