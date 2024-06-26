9 hours ago

Ghanaian international Osman Bukari has officially met his teammates at his new club, Austin FC, after sealing a transfer from Red Star Belgrade in May.

The talented forward has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Major League Soccer outfit, which runs through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

Austin FC announced Bukari's signing with enthusiasm, noting that he joins the team as a Designated Player. The official statement from the club read:

"Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached an agreement with Red Star Belgrade for the transfer of 25-year-old Ghanaian international winger Osman Bukari.

Bukari joins Austin FC as a Designated Player on a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028. The deal is pending receipt of Bukari’s ITC and P-1 visa."

Bukari's arrival at Austin FC was initially delayed due to his involvement with the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, in matches against Mali and Central African Republic.

Following his national team duties, which saw the Black Stars secure two wins, and a short holiday period, Bukari has now reported to Austin FC and met his new teammates.

His addition to the squad is highly anticipated, and fans of Austin FC are eager to see how his skills and experience will enhance the team's performance in the MLS.