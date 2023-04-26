54 minutes ago

Osman Bukari has been named the Serbian Supa Liga player of the week after his heroics over the weekend.

The speedy winger grabbed a hattrick on Saturday afternoon in the Serbian Supa Liga as he helped his side clinch the Serbian league title.

The forward helped his side overcome TSC Backa Topola in an emphatic 4-1 triumph at the Stadion Rajko Mitic.

It was a contest between first-placed Red Star Belgrade and second-placed TSC Backa Topola but the Red and Whites made it a no contest as they made light work of them to clinch the Serbian league title after 31 games.

The away side TSC Backa Topola started the game brilliantly and they were rewarded with the opening goal as Ifet Djakovac converted from the spot in the 20th minute to make it 1-0.

Osman Bukari pulled parity for his side in added time of the first half to make it 1-1 after which he added two more goals in the 61st and 75th minute respectively to complete the hat trick.

Gabonese international Kanga Guelor scored another goal in the 69th minute to help Red Star Belgrade record a big win.

The former Vision FC winger has been in great form for his Serbian side having scored 11 goals in 24 matches in the Serbian league for his side.