Black Stars winger Osman Bukari is on the verge of joining Major League Soccer (MLS) side Austin FC, with an official announcement expected soon.

Red Star Belgrade is currently deep in negotiations with the American club, with a transfer fee of $7.5 million being discussed.

Bukari joined Red Star Belgrade in 2022 from KAA Gent, after a season-long loan at Nantes FC in France.

During his tenure at Red Star Belgrade, he has established himself as a key player, delivering remarkable performances that have seen him tally 25 goals and 20 assists in 77 appearances across all competitions.

Austin FC, looking to bolster their attacking options for the ongoing MLS season, has identified the 25-year-old Ghanaian as a prime target.

The Texas-based club has already made a substantial offer of $7.5 million to secure Bukari's services.

Bukari's impressive contributions have been instrumental in helping Red Star Belgrade secure two Serbian Super Liga titles and two Serbian Cup victories.

His dynamic presence on the field has made him a standout performer in Serbia.

If the transfer is finalized, Bukari will join the growing ranks of Ghanaian players in MLS, following Joseph Paintsil's recent move to LA Galaxy from KRC Genk.

This move represents an exciting new chapter in Bukari's career, providing him with a platform to showcase his talent in one of the world's rapidly growing football leagues.