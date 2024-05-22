5 hours ago

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has secured a remarkable double in Serbia for the second consecutive year with FK Crvena Zvezda, clinching both the Serbian Superliga and the Serbian Cup.

In the cup final, held last Monday night at the Lagator Stadium, the Red-Whites faced a challenging match against Vojvodina but emerged victorious with a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Goals from Mirko Ivanic and Uros Spajic, one in each half, secured the victory and completed the double, adding to their league title won weeks earlier.

Bukari started the game and played an outstanding 75 minutes before being substituted for Gabonese international Guelor Kanga.

Despite dealing with injuries during the season, the 25-year-old winger managed an impressive 20 goal involvements in 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring ten goals and providing ten assists.

Following this triumph, Bukari will be looking to make the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic early next month.