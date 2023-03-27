1 hour ago

Ghana came from behind to pick a draw against Angola on Matchday 4 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to equalize for the Black Stars at the 11 Novembro stadium in Luanda.

The Red Star Belgrade forward took less than a minute to make his presence felt after connecting a delicious cross from Joseph Painstil in the 72nd minute.

Ghana Coach Chris Hughton made four changes to the squad that beat the Palancras Negras 1-0 in Kumasi four days ago as Kingsley Schindler, Joseph Aidoo, Abdul Samed Salis and Antoine Semenyo started ahead of Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams.

After a barren first half, Angola took the lead through Lucas Joao's 51st minute strike from a penalty spot.

The Angolan’s pilled pressure in the early stages of the game, looking to unsettle the Black Stars but the defence did a good job despite some individual brilliance from Helder Costa, Gelson and Lucas Joao.

Mohammed Kudus was the first to get a shot on target for Ghana his effort went wide - much to the relief of the home fans.

The hosts were awarded a penalty three minutes after the break after Daniel Amartey fouled Gelson inside the box and Lucas Joao made no mistake as he planted the ball into the twine for the opener in the 51st minute.

Chris Hughton made two quick changes as he brought on Inaki Williams and Joseph Painstil for Kamaldeen Sulemana and Antoine Semenyo in the 60th minute.

The gaffer later introduced Osman Bukari and Majeed Ashimeru for Mohammed Kudus and Edmund Addo in the 71st minute - the changes yielded the needed dividend fee secondf later as Bukari finished off a brilliant team move from Joseph Paintsil.

Paintsil came close to giving Ghana the lead after his effort hit the cross bar and bounced off the line moments later.

Ghana then took control of the game as Inaki Williams also came close to getting his first goal for the Black Stars but the Athletic Bilbao man shot into the arms of the Angola goalkeeper.

Ghana lead Group E with 8 points after four matches following two wins and two draws.

The Black Stars will host Central African Republic and travel to Madagascar in the final two matches in Group E.