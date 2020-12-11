2 hours ago

After five games, Kumasi Asante Kotoko have now recorded their first win in their home game against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was a game with a lot of subplots with new Legon Cities coach, Bashir Hayford facing his former side Kotoko in a long while Asamoah Gyan who was courted by the porcupine warriors facing them.

Gyan had on countless occasions professed love for Kotoko and was hoping to end his career with the reds but it did not happen.

A solitary goal from Osman Ibrahim was enough as Kotoko saw off a fierce Legon Cities side who pushed Kotoko a lot in the second half.

Emmanuel Gyamfi's corner fell to Godfred Asiamah who found Osman Ibrahim inside the penalty box. The striker connected with a fierce strike to open the scores for the reds in the 11th minute.

The away side had numerous chances to have equalized but Raphael Ocloo who was leading the line was hopeless and wasteful upfront.

He missed glorious opportunities before he was replaced by Asamoah Gyan who showed glimpses of what he can do when sharp but Kwame Baah stood tall in between the post.

Kotoko also had numerous chances to have increased their one-goal lead but Emmanuel Gyamfi could simply not find his goal-scoring boots as he missed numerous chances same as Evans Adomako.