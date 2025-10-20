4 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has expanded its criminal charges against the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and nine others, increasing the total counts from 25 to 54 following the discovery of new evidence.

The amended charges were filed ahead of court proceedings at the Accra High Court on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The accused persons include Jacob Kwamina Amuah, Wendy Newman, Albert Ankrah, Isaac Mensah, Bright Bediako-Mensah, and Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah, as well as three companies — Propnest Limited, Kel Logistics Limited, and Kings Energy Limited.

According to the OSP, the group faces prosecution for large-scale extortion, abuse of public office, and money laundering, involving an estimated GH¢291,574,087.19 and US$332,407.47.

Investigators allege that the accused extorted hundreds of millions of cedis and foreign currency from bulk oil transporters and oil marketing companies under the guise of official duties. The funds were allegedly laundered through the purchase of properties and investments in business entities to disguise their illicit origins.

The OSP confirmed that several assets belonging to the accused — including fuel stations, tanker trucks, houses, apartments, and land valued at more than GH¢100 million — have been seized or frozen pending the outcome of the trial.

According to the OSP, the expanded charges stem from fresh forensic evidence uncovered during the ongoing probe into complex financial transactions linked to the alleged corruption network.