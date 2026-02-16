2 hours ago

A member of the legal team representing former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has accused the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of serious missteps in its handling of his client’s case, insisting the office owes Ghanaians a public apology.

Speaking on a morning television programme, lawyer Frank Davies said the OSP “got it wrong” in relation to the now-deleted INTERPOL Red Notice issued against Mr Ofori-Atta, describing the entire process as flawed, unfair and damaging.

“So yes, they got it wrong this time. They goofed. I think they should be apologetic and tell Ghanaians the truth,” Mr Davies stated, stressing that law enforcement agencies must be held to the same standards of accountability they demand from others.

He emphasised that due process and the rule of law are not abstract principles but practical safeguards that must guide every stage of investigations and prosecutions.

“My candid advice to them is that the rule of law and due process is not a term of art. It evolves from established practices and processes,” he said, warning against what he described as the growing tendency to try suspects in the court of public opinion.

According to him, reputations should not be destroyed without a solid legal basis. “It is not always right to punish people’s reputation when there is no basis for it,” he added.

Mr Davies’ comments follow a decision by the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files to permanently delete the Red Notice issued against the former finance minister.

In a public notice dated February 13, 2026, counsel for Mr Ofori-Atta, Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo, disclosed that the decision was taken during the commission’s 135th session held on February 4, 2026.

The commission reportedly concluded that the Red Notice appeared to be of a “predominantly political character” and did not comply with INTERPOL’s rules.

It further held that information submitted by Ghana’s National Central Bureau failed to meet the organisation’s data standards and should therefore be expunged from its systems.

Under INTERPOL’s constitution, the organisation is prohibited from intervening in matters of a political, military, religious or racial nature, with the commission mandated to enforce strict compliance.

Mr Davies said the ruling confirms that Mr Ofori-Atta’s name has been completely removed from INTERPOL’s records, describing the outcome as a vindication of his client’s long-held position.

“This is why due process matters. You cannot destroy someone’s reputation before the facts are properly established,” he said.

The controversy has drawn widespread public attention, given Mr Ofori-Atta’s central role in Ghana’s economic management under the New Patriotic Party administration and the broader national debate on accountability and anti-corruption enforcement.

In response to the development, the OSP has reiterated its commitment to fairness and legality.

In a statement, the office said it remains guided solely by law and evidence and is committed to the fair, lawful and impartial prosecution of corruption and corruption-related offences, even as public scrutiny of its actions intensifies.