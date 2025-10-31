43 minutes ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to account for its use of public funds and outline its operational challenges.

During the closed-door session, which lasted several hours, the OSP made three major requests aimed at improving its effectiveness in the fight against corruption.

A source familiar with the meeting revealed that the OSP called for greater financial support, stressing that many of the individuals and organizations under investigation possess vast financial and legal resources.

“The Office needs to be adequately resourced to effectively match the financial and legal strength of those suspected of corruption,” the source said.

The OSP also proposed the establishment of regional offices to expand its reach beyond Accra, where it currently operates exclusively. This, the Office noted, would improve its capacity to manage corruption-related cases nationwide.

In addition, the OSP requested an increase in staffing levels, explaining that the rising number of active investigations is putting significant pressure on existing personnel.

The PAC is expected to assess these requests and make recommendations to the appropriate authorities to enhance the OSP’s ability to combat corruption across the country.