The Osu Mantse and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, has passed on.

He reportedly died Saturday morning, sources have confirmed to Graphic Online.

He was 57 years-old.

As the Paramount Chief of Osu and President of the Osu Traditional Council, he was first elected President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in 2016 and later re-elected for another term in 2020.

He was enstooled as the Osu Mantse in 2007.

He was born named as Michael Dowuona-Owoo on November 7, 1963 at Adabraka, Accra to Nii Dowuona from Dowuona We of Osu Kinkawe and Madam Grace from the Wellington family of Osu Alata.