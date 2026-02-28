3 hours ago

The Administrative Manager of Bibiani Gold Stars, Joseph Oti Manu, has praised head coach Fritz Schmid for what he describes as a remarkable turnaround since taking charge of the club.

‎Schmid was appointed following the dismissal of Frimpong Manso, with the Miners sitting in mid-table in the Ghana Premier League standings. Just two months on, the Swiss UEFA A-licensed trainer has guided the side into second place, firmly re-establishing them as title contenders.

‎Gold Stars now head into a highly anticipated clash against Hearts of Oak trailing league leaders Medeama SC by three points, with momentum firmly on their side.

‎“He is really up for the task. Fritz Schmid is a UEFA-licensed A trainer, so he knows everything about the coaching job,” Oti Manu told Citi Sports. “When he came, the team was ranked sixth or seventh, but for now, the team is second and trying to win the league back-to-back.”

‎Beyond the numbers, Oti Manu believes the coach has instilled belief and structure into the squad, helping to sharpen both their tactical discipline and mentality.

‎Attention now turns to their showdown with the Phobians, a fixture that carries both title implications and personal significance. The last meeting between the two sides in Bibiani ended in a 1-1 draw, but this time, Gold Stars are determined to go one better.

‎“The last meeting we had with Hearts of Oak in Bibiani, it was 1-1, but any slim win for Bibiani Gold Stars will do,” he added.

‎For a club chasing consecutive league titles and a first-ever home victory over one of Ghana’s traditional giants, Sunday’s encounter could prove another defining step in their resurgence.