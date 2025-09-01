2 hours ago

The Oti Region is facing a major public health crisis as typhoid fever cases have more than doubled in just a few months, raising alarm among health officials and communities alike.

According to data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), reported infections jumped from 10,233 in the second quarter of 2025 to 22,261 as of August 28, 2025

Health experts have linked the spike to persistent challenges with access to safe drinking water and poor sanitation practices across the region.

The Oti Regional Environmental Health Officer, Cynthia Sekyere, described the development as a “grave concern” that calls for urgent government intervention and stronger support from development partners.

Communities Along Volta Lake Hit Hard

The outbreak has been most severe in the Krachi West and Krachi East districts, where residents depend heavily on the Volta Lake for drinking water.

However, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and widespread open defecation continue to pollute the water supply.

During heavy rainfall, waste is washed directly into the lake, increasing the risk of waterborne infections.

“Some residents dump refuse indiscriminately and defecate openly without proper sanitary facilities. When it rains, these waste materials are washed into the lake, contaminating the very water people depend on,” Sekyere explained.

Interventions

The Oti Regional Health Directorate has intensified public health campaigns, urging residents to treat drinking water by boiling or applying chlorine.

However, officials admit that behavioral change alone may not be enough without stricter enforcement of sanitation laws.

Records show that in 2024, only 19 sanitation-related court summons were issued in the entire region, with just eight successfully executed.

This weak enforcement has emboldened some residents to continue flouting environmental regulations.

To address this, 21 newly trained environmental health officers have been deployed across municipalities and districts.

They are tasked with enforcing sanitation laws under the Public Health Act, the Criminal Code, and local government by-laws.

In addition, the Oti Regional Coordinating Council has launched house-to-house inspections to promote safe sanitation practices.

Authorities insist that the initiative is not punitive but intended to protect public health.

“We are not targeting anyone or using erratic measures. Our goal is to help communities adopt safe practices, and we urge residents to cooperate,” Sekyere said.

Call For Sustainable Solutions

While health education and inspections may provide temporary relief, officials stress that the root of the problem lies in the lack of potable water infrastructure.

Many communities across Oti Region rely on untreated water from rivers, streams, and the Volta Lake.

Sekyere has therefore appealed to government agencies, NGOs, and development partners to urgently invest in safe water systems.

“We lack potable water, and this has contributed to the high number of typhoid cases. We appeal to the government and NGOs to come to our aid. This situation requires immediate intervention.”

A Recurring Crisis

Typhoid fever has been a recurring health challenge in Ghana, particularly in underserved regions where access to clean water and sanitation remains limited.

Previous outbreaks in the Northern and Upper East regions highlighted similar challenges, yet sustainable interventions have often lagged behind emergency responses.