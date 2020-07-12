2 hours ago

Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba has denied reports making rounds on various social media platforms that she has attacked the NPP and some stalwarts for throwing jabs at Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The former National Women Organizer of the NPP was quoted to have said “That is the character of the NPP. You can ask Ursula. They hate to see women at the height of decision making. What didn’t they do to Hajia Alima? And you have a Bush man like Wontumi as the Chairman of Ashanti Region spewing rubbish about a whole professor? Such a kambooo kraatchi. I am happy I left such a useless party. It’s time for Change and Ghanaians must vote them out”.

But a statement issued by the former Minister said “My attention has been drawn to your publication captioned “Otiko fires at Wontumi as ‘bushman’ for his anti-women comment”. Let me place on record that I have not published, spoken or issued any such statement about Mr Wontumi or the NPP as attributed to me. I demand an immediate retraction of the publication; and an unqualified apology to me for the embarrassment caused me by this false publication”.

She said she was working with her lawyers to ensure that such individuals peddling the falsehood will be brought to book.

READ STATEMENT BELOW:

For Immediate Release

To All Media Houses

12th July 2020

