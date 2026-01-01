3 months ago

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has urged confidence and resilience after the Black Stars were drawn into Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

Addo’s Reaction

Speaking shortly after the draw in Washington, Addo acknowledged the challenge but insisted the path to the knockout stage is achievable:

“It’s a tough group, it’s doable. There are worse groups, to be honest. I’m happy, especially for our fans on the East Coast of the USA, that they will be able to see us. Also, for this I’m very happy.”

He stressed the importance of Ghana’s opening fixture:

“Especially if we have a good start against Panama, from there we can continue.”

Ghana’s Group L Fixtures



17 June – vs Panama



Followed by matches against England and Croatia



Ghana return to the World Cup after a strong qualification campaign, topping their group in Africa.



The draw pits them against two European heavyweights:

England – perennial contenders with depth and experience.

Croatia – finalists in 2018 and semi-finalists in 2022.



Panama add a spirited CONCACAF challenge, making the group unpredictable.

Expanded Format Advantage

The 48-team World Cup introduces 12 groups, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the new round of 32. This format offers Ghana more room to progress, even in a difficult group.

Addo’s Call to Action

Addo’s message reflects a balance of caution and ambition. He has challenged his young and hungry squad to believe, fight from the opening whistle, and embrace the challenge of competing against the world’s elite.

This sets the stage for Ghana’s fifth World Cup appearance, where the mission is clear: start strong, build momentum, and aim for redemption after past group-stage exits.