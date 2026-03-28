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‎Otto Addo has called for an immediate response from his players following Ghana national football team’ heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria national football team, urging swift improvement ahead of their next test against Germany.

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‎Speaking after the match in Vienna, Addo acknowledged the disappointment of the result but stressed the need for rapid reflection and recovery with limited time before the next fixture.

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‎“This is my job. I try to give the boys a positive result all the time even in the midst of defeat. We have to analyse this game well, even though we have little time,” he said.

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‎The Ghana coach emphasised the urgency of addressing the team’s shortcomings, both tactically and mentally.

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‎“Tomorrow we will talk about some things. We have to improve them. We have to improve them quickly. I know that the team has the quality to keep up with Germany,” he added.

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‎Addo admitted that several aspects of the performance fell below expectations, pointing to lapses in focus and belief as key factors behind the defeat.

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‎“There were a lot of things wrong today. We have to learn a lot. We have to trust ourselves and play our game. It’s clear that we need to talk about things that have gone wrong tonight,” he said.

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‎Despite the setback, Addo expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to respond, insisting they have what it takes to compete at the highest level if they improve their discipline and mindset.

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“I know that we can do well against Germany, and we also have to get that into our heads,” he concluded.

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‎Ghana will now face Germany national football team in Stuttgart on Monday, with kick-off set for 18:45 GMT, as the Black Stars continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.