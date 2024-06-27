7 hours ago

Otto Addo, coach of the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, has underscored the importance of players born abroad quickly assimilating into Ghanaian culture to integrate successfully into the team.

Addo himself is a former Black Stars midfielder who switched nationality to represent his parents' country.

Speaking on the topic of players transitioning from European countries to Africa, Addo highlighted the significance of embracing Ghanaian culture for their adaptation and success within the team.

"I think it is very important that everybody who comes buys into the Ghanaian culture and it is a very good catch," Addo explained.

The coach's remarks come in the context of several players, such as Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams, opting to switch nationalities to play for Ghana.

While some have seamlessly integrated into the Black Stars setup, others have faced challenges in making the transition.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is actively pursuing talented players with Ghanaian heritage to strengthen the national team, aiming to build a cohesive squad capable of competing at the highest levels of international football.

Addo's emphasis on cultural assimilation underscores the holistic approach the Black Stars take in nurturing a unified team environment, blending footballing talent with cultural harmony to achieve success on the global stage.