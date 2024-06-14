2 hours ago

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has provided insights into his decision to start Lawrence Ati-Zigi over Joseph Wollacott and Frederick Asare in goal during the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and Central Africa Republic.

Under Addo's tenure, Ati-Zigi has reclaimed the starting position after spending the entire Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 campaign on the bench under former coach Chris Hughton.

The St Gallen goalkeeper maintained his role against Mali and Central Africa Republic as the Black Stars secured consecutive victories, ending their winless streak this year with a 2-1 win in Bamako against Mali and a thrilling 4-3 victory in Kumasi over Central Africa Republic.

Explaining his goalkeeper selection criteria, Addo emphasized, "We assess goalkeepers based on their club performances, which allows for a more accurate evaluation of those actively playing."

He highlighted Ati-Zigi's regular starting role at his club, stating, "Ati-Zigi is a key player for his club and currently their first-choice goalkeeper.

It's challenging for me to gauge players who lack game time. Moreover, Ati-Zigi impressed during training sessions and benefits from playing regularly in one of Europe's top leagues as a starting goalkeeper."

Ghana currently occupies second place in Group I of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 9 points. The next phase of qualifying matches will resume in March 2025.