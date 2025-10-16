39 minutes ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has outlined his minimum target for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, stating that progressing beyond the group stage is a non-negotiable goal for Ghana after their early exit in Qatar 2022.

Ghana qualified for the tournament after finishing top of Group I with 25 points, sealing their spot with a 1–0 win over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“I want to overcome the group stage, but then, from there, it’s difficult to predict,” Addo told 3Sports.

“It’s very, very important that we believe in ourselves… This style of play for the long term will give us a lot of chances to go far.”

Addo emphasized the importance of flexibility in systems and roles, clarity in tactical instructions as well as confidence and unity within the squad.

His philosophy aims to build a team capable of adapting to different opponents, while maintaining a cohesive identity rooted in discipline, pace, and tactical awareness.

The Black Stars have been able to go past the Group stages of the FIFA World Cup twice out of their four-time appearances at the global showpiece, reaching the Round of 16 in their debut campaign in 2006, as well as the quarterfinals in their subsequent campaign in 2010 but failed to make it past the Group stages in the 2014 and 2022 editions.

With the group-stage draw set for December 5, Ghana will soon discover their path — and Addo’s mission to rewrite the narrative begins with a clear goal: survive and thrive beyond the opening round.