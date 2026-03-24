2 hours ago

Head coach of the Ghana national football team, Otto Addo, has praised forward Antoine Semenyo following his recent cup success in England.

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‎Addo’s tribute came as Semenyo joined the national team camp in Vienna on Monday, ahead of Ghana’s upcoming international friendlies against the Austria national football team and the Germany national football team.

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‎The 26-year-old attacker played a key role in Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium, just a day before reporting for international duty.

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‎In recognition of his achievement, Semenyo was welcomed into camp with a guard of honour from teammates and technical staff, reflecting the significance of his success.

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‎“First of all, again, I would like to congratulate you for winning this cup. Hopefully not the last cup this season,” Addo said.

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‎“You still have some chances, I think. Really, really good work, what you have done, but also your team. We would like to congratulate you on that,” he added.

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‎The forward’s rise has been notable since his move from AFC Bournemouth earlier this year, with his performances continuing to draw praise at both club and international level.

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‎Semenyo now turns his attention to the Black Stars’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as Ghana intensifies its build-up with key matches in Europe.

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‎With confidence high, both player and coach will be hoping his winning momentum can carry into the national team setup.