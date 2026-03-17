6 hours ago

Otto Addo has handed maiden call-ups to four players in his latest squad for Ghana Black Stars ahead of international friendlies against Austria and Germany later this month.

The matches form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

‎Among the new faces are defenders Derrick Luckassen and Marvin Senaya, as well as forward Daniel Agyei, all of whom have earned their first opportunities with the Black Stars. They form part of the 26-man squad selected by Addo for the two preparatory matches.

Luckassen, a centre-back who plays for Pafos FC in Cyprus, began his career at AZ Alkmaar and has previously featured for clubs including PSV Eindhoven, Hertha BSC, RSC Anderlecht, Kasımpaşa SK, Fatih Karagümrük and Maccabi Tel Aviv FC. He also helped Pafos win the Cypriot league title in the 2024–25 season and scored the club’s first goal in the UEFA Champions League.

‎Senaya, meanwhile, currently plays for French side AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1. The defender previously had spells with RC Strasbourg Alsace, FC Sochaux-Montbéliard and FC Lausanne-Sport after making his professional debut in 2021.

Forward Agyei, who currently plays for Turkish club Kocaelispor, was born in England and has previously represented teams including Leyton Orient FC, Crewe Alexandra FC, Oxford United FC and Burnley FC before moving to Turkey.

‎The squad also sees the return of several experienced players, including Inaki Williams, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ibrahim Sulemana, Thomas Partey and Alexander Djiku.

Ghana will face Austria in Vienna on 27 March before travelling to Stuttgart to take on Germany on 30 March 2026 as the Black Stars continue their preparations for football’s biggest tournament.