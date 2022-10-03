1 hour ago

Former Ghana International Charles Taylor has laid into Black Stars coach Otto Addo claiming that he is only good at scouting and not handling a huge side like the Black Stars.

He says that the former Ghana midfielder is not good enough to handle the senior national team as he is inept.

The Black Stars played two matches during the latest International break losing 3-0 to a star-studded Brazil side in a first-half humiliation.

In the second game, many expected the Black Stars to brush aside 139th-ranked Nicaragua in their second friendly game but the team managed a solitary 1-0 win.

Sporting Lisbon winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the only goal of the game after curling home a volley in the 35th minute to hand Ghana a win.

Many Ghanaians have been left unhappy with the team's display with some calling for the head of the part-time coach Otto Addo who won only his second game against Nicaragua in eight matches since taking over the hot seat in March this year.

The two wins have come against lowly-rated teams in Madagascar and Nicaragua in the eight matches played so far under the Dortmund assistant coach.

“Otto Addo is a scout. His job is to watch, nurture players. He’s not capable of managing Black Stars. the 'Terrible Terror' told Adom FM.

“We need to have a standard for everything. People won’t understand why Kudus Mohammed performs at Ajax but not Black Stars,” he added.

Otto Addo is expected to lead Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup where Ghana has been paired with Portugal, Korea and Uruguay.