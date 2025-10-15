Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has praised team captain Jordan Ayew for his exceptional leadership and consistency, describing the Leicester City forward as a central figure in Ghana’s successful 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.
Ayew, 33, delivered seven goals and seven assists across 10 appearances, directly contributing to 14 of Ghana’s goals — the highest tally by any player in the squad.
“Since the day I came, he’s been good,” Addo told Joy Sports.
“I predominantly see him as a centre forward. He’s a great leader. The most important thing is that we have clarity and unity in the team.”
Ayew is set to make his third World Cup appearance, having previously featured in:
- 2014 – Brazil
- 2022 – Qatar
His journey reflects a blend of experience, resilience, and evolving influence, now culminating in his role as captain of a unified squad.
With Ayew leading from the front and Addo reinforcing team unity, Ghana enters its fifth World Cup appearance with a blend of veteran leadership and tactical clarity — ready to make a statement on the global stage.
