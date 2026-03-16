3 hours ago

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named his squad for Ghana national football team ahead of upcoming international friendlies against Austria national football team and Germany national football team as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎The tournament, which will be co-hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico, begins in June, and the matches are expected to provide the Black Stars with an opportunity to fine-tune their squad ahead of the global competition.

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‎Addo’s selection blends experienced internationals with emerging talents and a few new faces as Ghana continues to build a competitive side for the future.

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‎In goal, the coach has called up Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare and Joseph Anang.

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‎The defensive options include Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Derrick Köhn, Patrick Pfeiffer, Derrick Luckassen, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kojo Oppong Pepprah, Jonas Adjetey and Marvin Senaya.

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‎In midfield, Addo has included experienced campaigner Thomas Partey alongside Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Sulemana and Kwasi Sibo.

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‎The attack features several of Ghana’s key forwards, including captain Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Adu, Christopher Bonsu Baah and Daniel Agyei.

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‎The friendlies against Austria and Germany are expected to provide a stern test for the Black Stars as they continue preparations for the World Cup, where Ghana will be aiming to make a strong impact on football’s biggest stage.