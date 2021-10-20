3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has named Ghana’s starting lineup to face Portugal in their Group H encounter in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Coach Otto Addo and his technical team have adopted the 3-4-3 \3-5-2 formation for this game.

Ghana hopes to become the first African country to win a game at the tournament after four African teams failed to win any matches in the first round of group matches.

This will be the second meeting between Ghana and Portugal at the World Cup. At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Portugal beat Ghana by 2-1.

Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, Ghana will be hoping to make amends and snatch a victory over the Portuguese this time at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana XI: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Daniel Amartey, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, Andre Ayew.

The match will commence at 4:00pm GMT live at the 974 stadium in Qatar.