2 hours ago

Otto Addo, head coach of the Black Stars, has issued a firm stance on the selection of foreign-born players, making it clear that past refusals to represent Ghana will not be overlooked now that the team has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to 3Sports, Addo revealed that he has been pursuing several diaspora talents since 2021, but some ignored calls or declined invitations — a decision that now carries weight as Ghana prepares for the global stage.

“There are players I have been chasing since 2021, who didn’t reply to our calls or want to come… now we are at the World Cup, so you want to come — that’s a different matter.”

Addo emphasized that each situation will be assessed individually, but national pride and commitment remain central to squad selection:

“Ghana should always have a certain pride… We have very good unity, and we don’t want to destroy it by bringing in players who don’t have commitment.”

His comments come amid renewed speculation linking Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah — both born in England — with potential switches to represent Ghana at the World Cup.

As Ghana prepares for its fifth World Cup appearance, Addo’s message reinforces a vision of a team built on loyalty, cohesion, and shared purpose — not just talent alone.