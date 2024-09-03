4 hours ago

Ghana's national team coach, Otto Addo, has expressed his admiration for the newly renovated TNA Sports Stadium in Tarkwa, describing it as a 'top-standard facility' that will significantly enhance Ghanaian football.

With a seating capacity of 10,400, the revamped TNA Stadium is outfitted with modern amenities designed to improve the fan experience, marking a significant development for Medeama SC supporters and the Tarkwa community.

Addo was present at the stadium over the weekend to witness the Champion of Champions match between Samartex and Nsoatreman FC.

The game saw Premier League champions Samartex secure a 1-0 victory, adding another trophy to their collection after winning the Ghana Premier League title last season.

Speaking after the match, Addo shared his positive impressions of the stadium:

“It’s a raw and real football stadium. It’s really a top standard. For me, it’s impressive to see that kind of stadium built here. I’m hoping to see more, but it’s really impressive,” he remarked.

Medeama SC will use the TNA Sports Stadium as their home ground for the first time in five years during the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, highlighting the facility's importance to both the club and the local football community.