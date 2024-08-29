3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has outlined the criteria under which team captain Andre Ayew could earn a recall to the national squad.

According to Addo, the 34-year-old will need to secure a club contract and achieve a notable goal-scoring record before being reconsidered for selection.

Ayew has been without a club since his contract with Le Havre ended and was not renewed at the conclusion of the season.

His absence from recent Black Stars call-ups has raised questions about his future with the national team.

In response to inquiries about Ayew’s omission from the squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger, Addo explained, “Andre Ayew is a good player, but at the moment, he is not here.

He doesn't have a club, but nobody knows the future.”

Addo further specified, “If he gets a club and performs and scores 20 goals, maybe he can return because we are building something for the future.”

Ayew’s future with the Black Stars will depend on his performance and club situation, with Addo prioritizing long-term development for the team.