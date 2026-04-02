3 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association chairman Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said Otto Addo should have resigned as Black Stars head coach after failing to qualify the team for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

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‎Addo was eventually dismissed following Ghana’s back-to-back defeats to Austria and Germany during the March international window, but Nyaho-Tamakloe believes the decision should have come much earlier.

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The Black Stars endured a difficult AFCON qualifying campaign, failing to win a single match as they recorded three defeats and three draws, a run that saw Ghana miss the tournament for the first time in over two decades.

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‎Speaking to Graphic Sports, Nyaho-Tamakloe said the warning signs were already clear at that stage.

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‎“After he failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, I said to myself that he cannot handle the Black Stars,” he said.

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‎Ghana’s struggles were further highlighted in recent friendlies, where they suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria in Vienna before losing 2-1 to Germany in Stuttgart.

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‎Despite guiding the team to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Addo remained under intense pressure due to inconsistent performances and results against top opposition.

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‎Nyaho-Tamakloe, a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, insisted the former coach should have taken responsibility earlier.

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‎“The decision is right and long overdue. He should have realised he wouldn’t be able to handle the team and resigned after failing in key matches, rather than waiting to be sacked,” he added.

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‎The Ghana Football Association is now expected to appoint a new head coach in the coming days, with the Black Stars set to regroup in May for international friendlies against Mexico and Wales as preparations continue for the World Cup.

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‎The appointment is seen as crucial as Ghana look to rebuild confidence and regain their competitive edge on the international stage.