32 minutes ago

Ghana's midfielder #10 Andre Ayew (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Ghana's coach Otto Addo (L) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

As Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, national team coach Otto Addo has deliberately avoided giving a definite answer on the future of veteran forward André Ayew, while emphasizing a flexible tactical approach that has propelled the Black Stars to the global stage once again.

Andre Ayew, 35, remains Ghana’s most capped player and one of the most influential figures in the country’s football history.

However, his recent absence from the national setup has fueled speculation about whether his illustrious international career has quietly reached its end.

Since Otto Addo’s return as head coach in March 2024, Ayew has not been included in any Black Stars squad — a clear departure from previous regimes that consistently relied on his leadership and experience.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Addo steered clear of confirming whether Ayew’s time with the team was over. “I respect him highly.

He’s a true legend, but like other players not in the squad at the moment, I wouldn’t talk about it,” he said, maintaining a diplomatic stance that suggests the door is not completely shut.

The uncertainty surrounding Ayew’s international future comes at a time when he is also unattached at club level, having left French Ligue 1 side Le Havre at the end of last season.

Without regular competitive football, his chances of regaining a place in the national team appear slim.

Nonetheless, Otto Addo’s careful wording indicates that consistent club performance could reopen discussions about Ayew’s inclusion before the World Cup in June 2026.

In Ayew’s absence, his younger brother Jordan Ayew has assumed the role of Ghana’s captain — a move that has brought both stability and renewed energy to the squad.

Jordan successfully led the team through a challenging qualification campaign, guiding the Black Stars with composure and maturity that has won over critics who once doubted his leadership credentials.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo has reiterated that Ghana’s tactical strategy heading into the World Cup will remain adaptable.

He explained that his approach changes based on the strength of opponents and in-game situations.

“It’s flexible. There are some matches where we must dominate, and others where we need to play cautiously,” Addo told Sporty FM. “It’s also about adapting during the game. The players have to be intelligent and quick to adjust.”

Otto Addo’s flexible philosophy has proven effective, making it difficult for opponents to predict Ghana’s play style while emphasizing the intelligence and versatility of his players.

“It makes it harder for opponents, but it also challenges us to stay sharp. The players have done extremely well with this system, which is why we’ve had success,” he added.

The Black Stars will continue their World Cup preparations with international friendlies against Japan and South Korea in November 2025 — fixtures expected to help Addo fine-tune his tactical system and finalize his squad selection.