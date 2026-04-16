7 hours ago

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has opened up on his omission from the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad, describing the experience as disappointing and lacking clear justification from former head coach Otto Addo.

The Los Angeles Galaxy player revealed that he did not receive what he considered a satisfactory explanation for being left out of the squad that travelled to Qatar.

“Otto Addo didn’t give me a reasonable explanation for not selecting me,” Paintsil said in an interview with VamosNetwork.

According to the winger, Addo’s response that “football is not all about goals and assists” failed to address his concerns, particularly given his performances at club level at the time.

Paintsil’s omission was one of several selection decisions that drew debate among Ghanaian supporters, as the Black Stars struggled to make a significant impact at the tournament.

His comments come in the wake of Addo’s recent dismissal following a poor run of results, including defeats to Austria and Germany, which ultimately brought an end to his tenure.

Despite his frustration, Paintsil maintained a respectful stance, stressing that representing Ghana remains his priority.

“I always need to respect the call-up of the national team. I’m playing for the people of Ghana, not for an individual person,” he said.

The 26-year-old added that while the disappointment remains, his focus is firmly on continuing to prove his value and earning future opportunities with the national side.