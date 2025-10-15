48 minutes ago

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has responded calmly to speculation surrounding his future, stating that his primary concern is making Ghanaians proud, not securing his position — even after guiding the team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 50-year-old tactician led Ghana to a 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, sealing the nation’s fifth World Cup appearance. Despite the achievement, Addo’s tenure has faced scrutiny due to inconsistent performances throughout the qualifiers.

“What happens after is not in my hands… If Ghanaians are happy, then we are happy,” Addo told the Ghana FA website ahead of the decisive match.

With this qualification, Addo becomes the first coach to lead Ghana to back-to-back World Cups, having also guided the team to Qatar 2022 during his first spell.

His legacy now includes:



2022 World Cup: Group-stage campaign in Qatar



2026 World Cup: Qualification secured with 25 points from 10 matches



Background: Former Borussia Dortmund talent coach, known for youth development and tactical adaptability

As Ghana prepares for the expanded global tournament, Addo’s leadership — marked by humility, resilience, and a focus on national pride — remains a defining thread in the Black Stars’ journey.