2 hours ago

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has paid a special visit to midfielder Kwasi Sibo at Real Oviedo’s team camp in Madrid, as preparations intensify for the 2025 FIFA World Cup.

Addo, who has been touring Europe to monitor Ghanaian players, arrived in the Spanish capital on Friday and held productive discussions with Sibo, who has been steadily working his way back into Oviedo’s plans this season.

Sibo’s Qualities:

The 27-year-old midfielder has impressed with:



Discipline



Tactical intelligence



Ball-winning ability

These attributes have stood out since his debut for the Black Stars, and Addo believes Sibo could be a vital asset in the coming months.

Addo will be at the Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday evening to watch Sibo in action against Atletico Madrid, hoping the midfielder earns valuable minutes against one of La Liga’s giants. His presence is expected to motivate the player and underline the technical team’s commitment to keeping Ghana’s squad sharp for international duty.

Club Engagement

A meeting between Addo and Real Oviedo head coach Luis Carrión has also been scheduled, with discussions set to focus on:



Sibo’s playing time



His long-term development ahead of the World Cup

The visit reinforces Addo’s hands-on approach as he continues to assemble a competitive and well-prepared Black Stars squad for the global showpiece. By securing consistent minutes for emerging talents like Sibo, Addo is ensuring Ghana’s midfield depth remains strong heading into 2026.

This story highlights how Addo’s direct engagement with clubs and players abroad is shaping Ghana’s World Cup readiness, blending tactical oversight with player development.