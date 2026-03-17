4 hours ago

‎The Ghana Football Association has called on fans and the media to respect head coach Otto Addo’s decision to leave out Andre Ayew from Ghana’s squad for upcoming international friendlies.

‎Communications Director Henry Asante Twum stressed that squad selection remains the sole responsibility of the coach, following the announcement of the team for matches against Austria national football team and Germany national football team later this month.

‎Ayew, who currently plays for NAC Breda, has made 10 appearances and scored once since returning to club football, but was not included in Addo’s latest squad.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Asante Twum explained that the coach had engaged the GFA’s Executive Council to justify his selections.

‎“Otto Addo met with the Executive Council member to explain his decision to invite certain players. We know why he does not speak about players who are not in his squad, because the bus stops with him,” he said.

‎He added: “It is the coach who makes the decision, and Otto Addo’s choice not to include Andre Ayew must be respected.”

‎Ghana will face Austria on 27 March at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna before travelling to Stuttgart to take on Germany on 30 March.

The Black Stars will also play further preparatory matches against Mexico national football team in May and Wales national football team in early June as part of their build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The squad decisions come amid ongoing debate over the composition of the team, as Ghana look to assemble a competitive side ahead of the global tournament.